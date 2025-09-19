The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

The Monergistic Gospel

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Sep 19, 2025
Share
14 Humbling Facts About God to Remind Ourselves Daily

14 Humbling Facts About God to Remind Ourselves Daily

Tudor Alexander
·
Mar 10
Read full story
How Much Sleep Do You Really Need?

How Much Sleep Do You Really Need?

Tudor Alexander
·
January 28, 2024
Read full story

When it comes to salvation, one of the most important questions we can ask is: who is doing the saving? Today many believe in some form of cooperative salvation, but the consequences of this theology are disastrous. Today we will explore these important issues as we unpack the foundation of the gospel, which is Monergism.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 10:21 - The Importance of Correct Soteriology

  • 25:02 - The Real Issue: Is Monergism True?

  • 49:01 - Synergism: The Original Lie

  • 1:25:05 - Objection: Faith is Not a Work!

  • 1:30:33 - AW Pink: The Sovereignty of God

  • 1:50:54 - Monergism in the Bible

  • 3:02:02 - Irresistible Grace vs. Normal Grace

  • 3:15:18 - How Satan Tempts with Synergism

  • 3:22:09 - Something's Gotta Give

  • 3:23:52 - Wrap-Up

  • 3:37:19 - God's Sovereignty Makes the Gospel Unique

  • 3:46:13 - Explaining Predestination to a Child

  • 4:05:42 - Relearning Jesus

  • 4:13:15 - Suffering as the Test of Monergism

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture