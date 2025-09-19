The Monergistic Gospel

When it comes to salvation, one of the most important questions we can ask is: who is doing the saving? Today many believe in some form of cooperative salvation, but the consequences of this theology are disastrous. Today we will explore these important issues as we unpack the foundation of the gospel, which is Monergism.
00:00 - Introduction
10:21 - The Importance of Correct Soteriology
25:02 - The Real Issue: Is Monergism True?
49:01 - Synergism: The Original Lie
1:25:05 - Objection: Faith is Not a Work!
1:30:33 - AW Pink: The Sovereignty of God
1:50:54 - Monergism in the Bible
3:02:02 - Irresistible Grace vs. Normal Grace
3:15:18 - How Satan Tempts with Synergism
3:22:09 - Something's Gotta Give
3:23:52 - Wrap-Up
3:37:19 - God's Sovereignty Makes the Gospel Unique
3:46:13 - Explaining Predestination to a Child
4:05:42 - Relearning Jesus
4:13:15 - Suffering as the Test of Monergism