THE SABBATH #5: Revealing God's TRUE Calendar | Why the Lunar Sabbath is WRONG

Prepare to go on an epic journey through scripture and history as we rediscover God’s true timepiece. In this mini-series episode we will uncover not only why the lunar sabbath teaching is wrong, but something much more profound — how God actually taught mankind to reckon time according to His perfect clock and calendar of the sun, moon and stars.
Timeline
00:00 - Introduction
09:36 - PART 1: The Problem of Intercalation
51:19 - PART 2: The Problem of Months
1:34:07 - PART 3: The Constellations
2:19:24 - PART 4: The Meaning of "Hodesh"
2:56:35 - PART 5: The Meaning of "Yerach" "Keseh" and "Lebana"
3:40:45 - PART 6: The Meaning of "Moed"
3:50:19 - PART 7: The Prophetic Year (Daniel & Revelation)
4:26:08 - PART 8: What about months in the New Testament?
4:40:02 - PART 9: Why the Lunar Sabbath is Wrong: Lunar Irregularity
4:56:43 - PART 10: Why the Lunar Sabbath is Wrong: The 6 to 1 Ratio
5:05:43 - PART 11: Why the Lunar Sabbath is Wrong: Extra-Biblical Evidence
5:26:38 - PART 12: 30 Minute Summary
5:59:13 - BONUS: Addendum
