THE SABBATH #5: Revealing God's TRUE Calendar | Why the Lunar Sabbath is WRONG

Tudor Alexander
Mar 08, 2024

Health for your body:

Why You Should Be Careful with Herbs

Why You Should Be Careful with Herbs

Tudor Alexander
November 2, 2023
Read full story

Health for your soul:

Running the Race of Sanctification

Running the Race of Sanctification

Tudor Alexander
November 1, 2023
Read full story

Prepare to go on an epic journey through scripture and history as we rediscover God’s true timepiece. In this mini-series episode we will uncover not only why the lunar sabbath teaching is wrong, but something much more profound — how God actually taught mankind to reckon time according to His perfect clock and calendar of the sun, moon and stars.

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 09:36 - PART 1: The Problem of Intercalation

  • 51:19 - PART 2: The Problem of Months

  • 1:34:07 - PART 3: The Constellations

  • 2:19:24 - PART 4: The Meaning of "Hodesh"

  • 2:56:35 - PART 5: The Meaning of "Yerach" "Keseh" and "Lebana"

  • 3:40:45 - PART 6: The Meaning of "Moed"

  • 3:50:19 - PART 7: The Prophetic Year (Daniel & Revelation)

  • 4:26:08 - PART 8: What about months in the New Testament?

  • 4:40:02 - PART 9: Why the Lunar Sabbath is Wrong: Lunar Irregularity

  • 4:56:43 - PART 10: Why the Lunar Sabbath is Wrong: The 6 to 1 Ratio

  • 5:05:43 - PART 11: Why the Lunar Sabbath is Wrong: Extra-Biblical Evidence

  • 5:26:38 - PART 12: 30 Minute Summary

  • 5:59:13 - BONUS: Addendum

