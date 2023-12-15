THE TRINITY #11: Jesus in the Old Testament | The Angel of YHWH

Throughout the Old Testament we see a mysterious figure called the Angel of the LORD, or the Angel of YHWH. This figure claims to be God, takes credit for God's actions and receives worship. Yet He also speaks in the 3rd person when referring to God, which creates an interesting situation. For centuries this led to the Jews believing in a "Two Powers in…
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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