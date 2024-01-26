The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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THE TRINITY #17: The Case for Triune Monarchy (1 Corinthians 15:28)

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Tudor Alexander
Jan 26, 2024
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In the Old Testament, God is called the King of the Earth and referred to and worshipped as King. Yet even in the Old Testament, God revealed Himself as multi-personal, such that the Jews believed in a “two powers in heaven” theology for many centuries. In the New Testament this revelation is fulfilled in Jesus, who is God incarnate, and given dominion …

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