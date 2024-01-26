In the Old Testament, God is called the King of the Earth and referred to and worshipped as King. Yet even in the Old Testament, God revealed Himself as multi-personal, such that the Jews believed in a “two powers in heaven” theology for many centuries. In the New Testament this revelation is fulfilled in Jesus, who is God incarnate, and given dominion …
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THE TRINITY #17: The Case for Triune Monarchy (1 Corinthians 15:28)
Jan 26, 2024
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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