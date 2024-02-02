Eastern Orthodoxy is a complex religion with many cultural and historical influences. In this episode I break down some important history in the progression of Orthodox views on the Trinity and salvation, and why these views are misaligned with what the bible teaches. We will look at the evolution of church history via influences from pagan converts, Gr…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
THE TRINITY #18: Eastern Orthodoxy, Mysticism & the Trinity (Palamas, Hesychasm, Theosis)
Feb 02, 2024
∙ Paid
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes