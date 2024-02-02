The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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THE TRINITY #18: Eastern Orthodoxy, Mysticism & the Trinity (Palamas, Hesychasm, Theosis)

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Tudor Alexander
Feb 02, 2024
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Eastern Orthodoxy is a complex religion with many cultural and historical influences. In this episode I break down some important history in the progression of Orthodox views on the Trinity and salvation, and why these views are misaligned with what the bible teaches. We will look at the evolution of church history via influences from pagan converts, Gr…

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