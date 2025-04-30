The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Venerable Day of the Sun #15: Judeo-Christian

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Tudor Alexander
Apr 30, 2025
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The term "Judeo-Christian" is an oxymoron for any serious student of history and scripture, and today we are beginning to see an important shift in culture. The conservative mainstream right is experiencing a dialectic between the Pro-Israel and Anti-Israel side, and although many are awakening to the errors of dispensationalism -- the real agenda behin…

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