Venerable Day of the Sun #20: Turning Point
Venerable Day of the Sun #20: Turning Point

Oct 01, 2025
As of the recent events with Charlie Kirk, among many others, the world has certainly crossed a “Turning Point.” We see a rising wave of religious delusion, coupled with increasingly more violent and radicalized rhetoric against those who reject to go along with the narrative. These are just the beginning signs of the lamblike power showing its dragon side, deceiving the world into building the image of the Beast.

  • 00:00 - Montage

  • 43:04 - Introduction & Housekeeping

  • 1:19:34 - Dialectics

  • 2:25:42 - Culture Shaping

  • 3:38:26 - Image of the Beast

  • 4:55:02 - Charlie Kirk

  • 5:10:09 - Occult Connections

  • 6:40:24 - The Roof Shooter

  • 7:21:28 - The Jews

  • 8:31:22 - Other Assassins: Guy in the Green

  • 8:38:51 - Other Assassins: Frank Turek

  • 8:58:57 - Other Assassins: Guy in the Black

  • 9:04:12 - Other Assassins: On the Right

  • 9:50:18 - Anomalies

  • 9:56:44 - Putting it Together

  • 9:57:51 - Artifacts

  • 10:41:49 - Did Charlie Fake His Death?

  • 11:07:49 - Charlie’s Death

  • 11:44:50 - The Wife

  • 12:28:21 - Aftermath

  • 13:28:28 - Kirk & Catholicism

  • 15:09:01 - Final Thoughts

