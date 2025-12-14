In case you missed it, here are this week’s posts and stories. Content like video or audio episodes is now live in the library and can be downloaded. Don't forget that after this week they will get devoured by the big bad paywall monster, so make sure you subscribe if you want to reference them later — plus you'll get some awesome perks :)

IMPORTANT: Gmail or other email services may truncate this email because they’re lame, so make sure to see the whole message.