“Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh.” Genesis 2:24

In the beginning God created man in His image, male and female He created them. This is part of the dance of life, but mankind also quickly fell and now struggles and toils with the Genesis curse. The New Testament also brings a fulfillment of all things and a spiritual kingdom, so how are we to understand marriage, dating, divorce and sexuality in a biblical, narrow road way? Today we will examine all of these topics and see what scripture has to say.

To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:

Message Tudor Alexander

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

What the Bible Says About Sex, Relationships, Marriage & Divorce