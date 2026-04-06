Roman Catholicism stands in sharp contrast to the words of scripture, inverting everything that Christ taught and transforming the gospel into a system of spiritual slavery. Both history and the Bible testify to these things, and when we examine the major areas of theology and compare the Christ of Catholicism with the true Christ — we realize a startling truth. The Jesus of Catholicism is not Jesus at all, but rather a gnostic Christ, an invented figure, who acts as a mask for Satan to deceive the masses into destruction. Today we will back these serious claims up with plenty of evidence, and those who are brave enough will examine that evidence and learn to sharpen their discernment.

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Why the Catholic Jesus is Actually Satan