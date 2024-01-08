Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024)

(For the bible study with references, please click here.)

In an age where rhetoric and emotions determine people’s beliefs, one of the most counter-cultural things you can do is to objectively look at the evidence regardless of how it makes you feel. It is also important to remember that things are often not what they seem, that history is not what you’ve been told and that the truth will always be hated by the world.

With the advent of bloody conflict in the Middle East, many are beginning to question the paradigm they have been told by the media and their pastors. Many more have yet to begin this questioning process. Today you will learn the truth about God’s chosen people — who they are and who they aren’t — with scripture and history as your guide on an adventure through time.

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

Timeline