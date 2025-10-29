The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Your Conservative MAGA Nationalist Christian Revival Movement is Catholic

Oct 29, 2025
Many people are aware that a great shift has happened in the last few years, and especially in the wake of recent events, it seems as if the “Good Guys” are finally winning, that society is on its way to prosperity, back to good morals, reason and peace for all. People are going back to church, and God seems to be coming back to the center of it all. These things are all indeed happening, but what do they mean in light of scripture and history? The bible warned that such things are the final stages of Satan’s deception, before his system is resurrected and enforces obedience as a judgment from God on the wicked who did not love the truth.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 08:24 - The Echo Chamber

  • 21:22 - The Catholic Takeover

