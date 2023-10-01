The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

338: END TIMES #30 - Who is "All Israel" in Romans 11? (Refuting Dispensationalism, Pre/Post-Millennialism)
Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Oct 01, 2023

Many believe there will be a future revival of the Jewish nation. Some hold that this revival is strictly spiritual while others go so far as seeing a political restoration of the biblical kingdom of Israel in the modern age. One of the foundational texts that is used to support this belief is Chapter 11 of the book of Romans. 

In this chapter Paul talks about the fate of Israel and their role in God's plan of salvation. But how we interpret Paul's words is very important. Today we will do a deep dive into scripture and use context to discern the truth: that this chapter is about Paul's current time and not about anything prophetic or end-times related as most have come to believe. 

