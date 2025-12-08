Ask F.E.N.N.E.C.™

F.E.N.N.E.C.™ (Friendly End-Times Navigation Nerdy Exegesis Companion) is an LLM (large language model) AI trained on my library of over 1,000+ hours. He is restricted to just this library and is designed to work as either a glossary to look things up for you with precise timestamps and citations, or to answer a question based on how I have discussed or answered questions in various places — also with citations and precise references. If he doesn’t know the answer, he will tell you, and he will recommend that you contact me or ask a different question.

The goal for this project is to accelerate learning and to leverage the power of technology along with the countless hours I have put into creating a unique library of research on important topics. My intention is that you use this to learn, and ultimately to help others. It is designed for any level and great for individuals as well as groups, home bible study or home churches — as an adjunctive tool alongside other things you might use, like bible study programs or educational videos.



F.E.N.N.E.C.™ is friendly and helpful, but he’s not there for you to chat meaningless or off topic questions with, so please realize this is a tool and not a game. He also costs money to maintain, so remember that and keep your conversations meaningful. This is a free resource for anyone and I encourage its use so that people can learn and leverage all the work I have done over the years. If you want to support my work and find this project useful, you can always donate or become a paid member, or you can purchase a USB of my content library to have offline.

