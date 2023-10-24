The End Times Series

And Jesus answered them, “See that no one leads you astray." Matthew 24:4

This is my comprehensive end times bible study series where we look at every major question of the end times from the millennial kingdom to Mystery Babylon, the beasts in Daniel and Revelation, the False Prophet and Image of the Beast and much more. The series has highly detailed and thorough material and my promise to you is that you will be confident in end times bible prophecy by going through it — because many today are sadly deceived on these matters.

This series is free for anyone so please share with your friends and family. To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:

Message Tudor Alexander

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

Series Summary in 30 Minutes

In this finale episode I condense over 200 hours of research and work on the End Times (the entire series) into just 30 minutes. If you have ever wanted to learn about the End Times and felt intimidated or confused, this is a great way to start the journey.



This quick episode is jam-packed with information, but flows easily and will open your eyes to the truth behind End Times events, as most of the world is deceived by these matters and is running straight toward destruction.

End Times Prophetic Timeline

As a visual aide to this series I have created a graphic that outlines and overlaps all of the prophecies in Daniel and Revelation, so that you can see them historically fulfilled and how they relate to one another. It is a great resource and you are welcome to share it with others. You can find it along with the other resources mentioned here in the dedicated subfolder in the library.

To purchase this timeline in stunning poster varieties or postcards to hand out to your friends or family, you can do so below:

Shop Posters

Below is a walkthrough of the entire timeline for a “big picture” view:

As of May 2025, I have returned back to the 2300 day reading in Daniel 8 for various reasons. In this video I still use the 2400 day reading, just a small point of awareness. To read about my reasons for going back to 2300 days, read this article.

End Times Series References & Presentation Notes

If you want to reference any of the external links or documents I presented, you may access a notepad file with 360+ references I have documented in this series arranged according to episode. You can also download my personal presentation notes for the entire series in the dedicated resources folder.

Revelation 20 Timeline Graphic

This is a graphic I discuss in various episodes, especially the last “Timeline to the End” episode. This graphic shows the symbolic 1,000 year period of the saints ruling with Christ in parallel with the actual millennial reign, as these are two distinct periods rather than one as most people believe. This graphic also correctly identifies the timing of the release of Satan at the 6th bowl just before the return of Christ.

Trumpets, Seals & Woes Graphic

This is another take on the previous graphic that will help you visualize the various events happening in Revelation and rightly divide which are historical and which are quickly happening in the future. Trumpets 1-6, Seals 1-6 and Woes 1-2 are all historically fulfilled, whereas the bowls begin with the mark of the Beast and happen in quick succession at the end — with the 6th bowl being the release of Satan for his little season to deceive the nations into all out combat with Jesus (Armageddon). Jesus returns on the 7th bowl/trumpet/seal and the 3rd woe.

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

Below are the episodes in numerical order. Please share this page with others if you find it useful.

The 5 Main End Times Views

The Rapture

Is Jesus King Now or in the Future?

The Binding of Satan

Were God's Promises to Abraham Fulfilled?

Israel & The Third Temple

When is the Millennial Kingdom?

The TRUTH About Revelation 20

The Church & The Kingdom

Daniel's 70 Weeks Prophecy - The Key to the End Times

What is the Abomination of Desolation?

What is "The Daily" in the Book of Daniel?

Who are the Two Witnesses? (Revelation 11)

Art of War: The Jesuits, Napoleon & The French Revolution Conspiracy

The Beasts of Daniel & Revelation

Who is the Woman Riding the Beast? (Revelation 17)

Exposing Mystery Babylon

The Second Beast: The False Prophet (Revelation 13)

The Image of the Beast

The Counterfeit Spirit of the Beast

The Role of Islam in the End Times

The King of the North & The Dark to Light Deception

Who or What is the Antichrist?

The Mark of the Beast

The 7 Churches Prophecy (Revelation 2-3)

The 7 Seals of Revelation (Revelation 6 & 8)

The 7 Trumpets of Revelation (Revelation 8, 9 & 11)

The Time Prophecies of Daniel & Revelation (1260, 1290, 1335 & 2300 Days)

Adventism, Ellen White & Mystery Babylon (separate series)

Refuting Dispensationalism: Who is "All Israel" in Romans 11?

Refuting Dispensationalism: Matthew 23:39 & Future Revival of the Jews

Refuting Dispensationalism: Why Psalm 83 is NOT a Prophecy

Refuting Dispensationalism: Why Ezekiel 38 Has Been Fulfilled (Gog & Magog)

Refuting Preterism: Is Jerusalem the City of 7 Hills? (Revelation 17:9)

Jesuit Hollywood & The Image of the Beast

Timeline to the End

Why We Are NOT in Satan’s Little Season - In 3 EASY Steps!

How I Converted ChatGPT to Historicism

Why Do You NOTICE Only Half the Problem?

00:00 - Introduction

11:03 - The Problem

17:13 - True Noticing

Shadows of Antichrist: The Mark of the Beast Through Time