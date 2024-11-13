Embark on a life-changing, cinematic journey to discover the greatest lie ever told. This thought provoking quest will take you through the essence of what it means to be human, revealing the profound nature of our existence and reality. What if history, science and spirituality as they’ve been taught are all illusions? Uncover the answers by seeing an ancient and well-known story in a brand new light, and may the Truth set you free.

NOTE:

This film was created very early on in my journey with the Lord, and it has some theological points that I no longer espouse. These are relatively minor and nuanced, such as presenting a Molinistic view of salvation (a combination of predestination and libertarian freewill of man), compared to my current monergistic view which I have espoused and defended since after the production of this film. There are also references to cosmology, using a circular flat Earth model — which today I realize is not the accurate portrayal of biblical cosmology as per my comprehensive Cosmology Series.

Nevertheless, this was a project that was near and dear to my heart and I still think it has value. Overall I believe the film is inspiring, and covers a very deep and profound issue, which is that of freewill and what happened in the garden of Eden. I hope it will be edifying to you.

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Forbidden Fruit Trailer

Forbidden Fruit: The Greatest Lie Ever Told

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