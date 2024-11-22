Should Christians Keep the Feasts?

The 7 feasts of the Old Testament offer powerful typological pictures of the nature of Jesus’ ministry as the propitiation for sin and as the conquering King who will rule the world. But many today have been snared by the legalistic spirit and believe we must keep the feasts as Christians. Today we will examine the major arguments, and their problems, so that we can answer this question once and for all.
Timeline
00:00 - Introduction
10:30 - The Wrong Lens
1:00:45 - Feasts Are Not Moral Commands
1:24:09 - CHALLENGE: "There's No Division"
1:41:31 - CHALLENGE: The Meaning of "Forever"
1:56:38 - CHALLENGE: "Jesus & The Apostles Kept the Feasts"
2:18:36 - CHALLENGE: "The Feasts are Prophetic"
2:58:45 - CHALLENGE: The Last Supper
3:13:05 - Final Thoughts