On this page you will find a collection of all the works I have done on the topic of “The Dance of Life” and what it means to me, as well as why it is a central theme in my thinking. If you have read my testimony or my statement of faith, you will have gotten an idea, but this page will offer you many profound and interesting tracks to meditate on so that you can see The Dance of Life in your own narrow road journey with God.

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The Dance of a Christian Life

My Testimonial

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My Statement of Faith

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How Ballroom Dancing Taught Me to Study the Bible

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Life is Not a Competition, It’s a Performance!

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Mysteries of Life & Faith

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The Dance of Life

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The Futility of Worldly Desire

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Trust in God is the Dance of Life

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True Freedom in Christ

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Christianity is the True Zen

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