The Dance of Life
On this page you will find a collection of all the works I have done on the topic of “The Dance of Life” and what it means to me, as well as why it is a central theme in my thinking. If you have read my testimony or my statement of faith, you will have gotten an idea, but this page will offer you many profound and interesting tracks to meditate on so that you can see The Dance of Life in your own narrow road journey with God.
If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:
The Dance of a Christian Life
My Testimonial
My Statement of Faith
How Ballroom Dancing Taught Me to Study the Bible
Life is Not a Competition, It’s a Performance!
Mysteries of Life & Faith
The Dance of Life
The Futility of Worldly Desire
Trust in God is the Dance of Life
True Freedom in Christ
Christianity is the True Zen
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