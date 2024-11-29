The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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The Dance of Life

On this page you will find a collection of all the works I have done on the topic of “The Dance of Life” and what it means to me, as well as why it is a central theme in my thinking. If you have read my testimony or my statement of faith, you will have gotten an idea, but this page will offer you many profound and interesting tracks to meditate on so that you can see The Dance of Life in your own narrow road journey with God.

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

The Dance of a Christian Life

My Testimonial

0:00
-1:00:14

My Statement of Faith

0:00
-40:22

How Ballroom Dancing Taught Me to Study the Bible

0:00
-39:10

Life is Not a Competition, It’s a Performance!

0:00
-10:49

Mysteries of Life & Faith

0:00
-21:10

The Dance of Life

0:00
-6:08

The Futility of Worldly Desire

0:00
-15:28

Trust in God is the Dance of Life

0:00
-9:38

True Freedom in Christ

0:00
-18:44

Christianity is the True Zen

0:00
-2:59:03

Got questions? F.E.N.N.E.C. is my premier AI companion, trained on over 1000+ hours of my content and built with 3 learning modes. He is a perfect match to help you learn like a pro and also get specific answers from my library as if I was answering your questions. Plus he never sleeps :) You can check him out below:

Try F.E.N.N.E.C.

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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