The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

THE SABBATH #3: Should Christians Celebrate the Sabbath? (Romans 14, Colossians 2, Hebrews 10)

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Feb 23, 2024

Health for your body:

A Simple Anti-Aging To-Do List

A Simple Anti-Aging To-Do List

Tudor Alexander
·
October 25, 2023
Read full story

Health for your soul:

Irresistible, Unpredictable, Life-Changing Grace

Irresistible, Unpredictable, Life-Changing Grace

Tudor Alexander
·
November 28, 2023
Read full story

Christians today largely believe that the Sabbath was either done away with at the cross, changed to Sunday or was just for the Jews as part of the Mosaic covenant. However close study of the scriptures reveals that none of these things are true, and the verses often brought up as objections (like Romans 14, Colossians 2, Hebrews 10, etc.) are brought up in error, as these do not address the sabbath but the old sacrificial system. Today we will sift through what is true and what isn’t, and using scripture come to a narrow road approach on this very important issue.

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 06:05 - The Sabbath as a Moral Commandment

  • 22:51 - Hypocrisy of Conservative Christians

  • 27:33 - Is the Sabbath Only for Jews?

  • 58:46 - The Narrow Road Approach

  • 1:08:55 - The Counterfeit Calendars of Religion

  • 1:15:57 - Putting it All Together

  • 1:18:00 - OBJECTION #1: Romans 14

  • 1:32:10 - OBJECTION #2: Colossians 2

  • 1:46:17 - OBJECTION #3: Hebrews 10

  • 1:52:17 - Final Thoughts

Grab Some Lord’s Day Gear & Represent This Important Truth

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture