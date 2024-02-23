THE SABBATH #3: Should Christians Celebrate the Sabbath? (Romans 14, Colossians 2, Hebrews 10)

Health for your body:
Christians today largely believe that the Sabbath was either done away with at the cross, changed to Sunday or was just for the Jews as part of the Mosaic covenant. However close study of the scriptures reveals that none of these things are true, and the verses often brought up as objections (like Romans 14, Colossians 2, Hebrews 10, etc.) are brought up in error, as these do not address the sabbath but the old sacrificial system. Today we will sift through what is true and what isn’t, and using scripture come to a narrow road approach on this very important issue.
Timeline
00:00 - Introduction
06:05 - The Sabbath as a Moral Commandment
22:51 - Hypocrisy of Conservative Christians
27:33 - Is the Sabbath Only for Jews?
58:46 - The Narrow Road Approach
1:08:55 - The Counterfeit Calendars of Religion
1:15:57 - Putting it All Together
1:18:00 - OBJECTION #1: Romans 14
1:32:10 - OBJECTION #2: Colossians 2
1:46:17 - OBJECTION #3: Hebrews 10
1:52:17 - Final Thoughts