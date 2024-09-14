The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide

Tudor Alexander
Sep 14, 2024
Today we live in the wealthiest of the 7 churches of Revelation, Laodicea, yet our church receives no commendation from Christ because of this wealth. We are therefore encouraged to embrace trials, persevere and become a Berean — to study the scriptures and know God’s word in a world full of deceptions and distractions, so that the Master finds us ready when He returns. In this video you will learn how to think like a Fennec Fox and study the bible with acuity.

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 22:48 - E-Sword Tutorial

  • 1:11:14 - Berean Study Skills: The How

  • 3:58:02 - Berean Study Skills: The Why

  • 5:55:47 - Final Thoughts

