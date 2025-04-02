The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Why We Are NOT in Satan's Little Season - In 3 EASY Steps!

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Apr 02, 2025
The Futility of Worldly Desire

The Futility of Worldly Desire

Tudor Alexander
·
December 19, 2023
Read full story
Why Optimal Health is NOT That Simple

Why Optimal Health is NOT That Simple

Tudor Alexander
·
November 6, 2023
Read full story

The "Little Season Theory" has recently been making the rounds in the truther world, and many Christians are getting deceived by its half truths and conspiratorial appeal. But does it hold up to scrutiny? Are we in the little season right now, just because there's lots of evil and deception in the world? Or is the little season of Revelation 20 something very specific?

Today we will debunk these claims and see what the little season actually is, when it is and what it means for us in terms of bible prophecy.

TIMESTAMPS

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 05:22 - Important Context

  • 10:00 - STEP 1: Read the Bible!

  • 12:43 - STEP 2: Is there Recapitulation?

  • 29:16 - STEP 3: When is the 6th bowl?

  • 53:18 - Final Thoughts

Click Here to Grab the End Times Prophetic Timeline

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture