The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

July 2025

My response to @thetruthisstrangerthanfict4367
This is my response to a good channel I respect, ‪@thetruthisstrangerthanfict4367‬, in regards to a comment posted on my recent interview with Daniel…
  
End Times, The Sabbath & Salvation | Daniel Shumway & Tudor Alexander
In this interview I sit down with Daniel Shumway of KLA TV to discuss many pressing issues of our time, such as The End Times, dispensationalism…
  
2:17:19
The Gratitude Map: Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice - Do Creative Stuff
Embark on an adventure to discover what truly matters in life.
  
7:51
Weekly Roundup
In case you missed it, here are this week’s posts and stories.
  
The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: The Mark of the Beast
This is part 7 of a 9 part series.
  
1:32:46
Venerable Day of the Sun #18: Wars & Rumors
Jesus’ famous words in Matthew 24 come to life in the modern day, as we see wars, rumors of wars and rumors saturate the news cycle.
  
7:18:10
The Gratitude Map: Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice - Invest in Yourself
Embark on an adventure to discover what truly matters in life.
  
9:31
Weekly Roundup
In case you missed it, here are this week’s posts and stories.
  
The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: Traditions of Men
This is part 6 of a 9 part series.
  
2:20:38
