Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Chat
Shop
Donate
Health
Encouragement
Bible Studies
Resources
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Gratitude Map: Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice - Go Outside
Embark on an adventure to discover what truly matters in life.
Aug 4
•
Tudor Alexander
4
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5:08
Weekly Roundup
In case you missed it, here are this week’s posts and stories.
Aug 3
•
Tudor Alexander
1
Share this post
The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Weekly Roundup
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: Sabbath Typology
This is part 8 of a 9 part series.
Aug 1
•
Tudor Alexander
15
Share this post
The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: Sabbath Typology
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
57:51
July 2025
My response to @thetruthisstrangerthanfict4367
This is my response to a good channel I respect, @thetruthisstrangerthanfict4367, in regards to a comment posted on my recent interview with Daniel…
Jul 31
•
Tudor Alexander
27
Share this post
The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
My response to @thetruthisstrangerthanfict4367
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
End Times, The Sabbath & Salvation | Daniel Shumway & Tudor Alexander
In this interview I sit down with Daniel Shumway of KLA TV to discuss many pressing issues of our time, such as The End Times, dispensationalism…
Jul 30
•
Tudor Alexander
33
Share this post
The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
End Times, The Sabbath & Salvation | Daniel Shumway & Tudor Alexander
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
2:17:19
The Gratitude Map: Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice - Do Creative Stuff
Embark on an adventure to discover what truly matters in life.
Jul 28
•
Tudor Alexander
4
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7:51
Weekly Roundup
In case you missed it, here are this week’s posts and stories.
Jul 27
•
Tudor Alexander
3
Share this post
The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Weekly Roundup
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: The Mark of the Beast
This is part 7 of a 9 part series.
Jul 25
•
Tudor Alexander
15
Share this post
The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: The Mark of the Beast
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
1:32:46
Venerable Day of the Sun #18: Wars & Rumors
Jesus’ famous words in Matthew 24 come to life in the modern day, as we see wars, rumors of wars and rumors saturate the news cycle.
Jul 23
•
Tudor Alexander
40
Share this post
The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Venerable Day of the Sun #18: Wars & Rumors
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
7:18:10
The Gratitude Map: Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice - Invest in Yourself
Embark on an adventure to discover what truly matters in life.
Jul 21
•
Tudor Alexander
12
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9:31
Weekly Roundup
In case you missed it, here are this week’s posts and stories.
Jul 20
•
Tudor Alexander
5
Share this post
The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Weekly Roundup
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: Traditions of Men
This is part 6 of a 9 part series.
Jul 18
•
Tudor Alexander
12
Share this post
The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: Traditions of Men
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
2:20:38
© 2025 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts