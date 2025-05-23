The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Healthy Like a Fox: Your Friendly Guide to Health in the End Times

Get healthy, healthy like a fox!

God gave us a body to take care of and it is important to maintain that body with love and care. Especially because we are at the end of the genesis curse, there are many considerations these days to living a healthy life. It is also important from an eschatological perspective, because one day the world will ostracize those who do not obey its counterfeit system of worship — which means we must not be dependent on institutions or pharmaceutical drugs as much as possible.

In this free series I go over 20 years of experience in the realm of health and wellness and discuss important strategies on how to maintain what we’ve been given so that you can be as healthy as possible for what’s to come.

This information is extracted from my landmark health and wellness book, Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health.

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

Healthy Like a Fox (Official Music Video)

My Health Journey

TIMESTAMPS:

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 12:39 - What's New?

  • 23:30 - My Health Journey

Supplementation

TIMESTAMPS:

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 20:51 - Important Principles

  • 54:10 - Supplement Suggestions

9 Reasons Why You Should Supplement

Tudor Alexander
·
November 23, 2023
Diet

TIMESTAMPS:

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 03:07 - Important Principles

  • 30:00 - How to Lose Fat

  • 37:43 - The Importance of Blood Sugar

  • 44:25 - Carnivore/Keto

  • 1:01:51 - How Much Protein?

6 Tips on How to Plan Your Meals Without Stress

Tudor Alexander
·
October 12, 2023
How to Make Healthy Choices: Protein

Tudor Alexander
·
October 13, 2023
How to Make Healthy Choices: Fat

Tudor Alexander
·
October 17, 2023
How to Make Healthy Choices: Fiber

Tudor Alexander
·
October 20, 2023
How to Make Healthy Choices: Carbs

Tudor Alexander
·
October 18, 2023
11 Healthy Eating Principles for You and Your Family

Tudor Alexander
·
December 4, 2023
How to Heal Your Relationship with Food

Tudor Alexander
·
December 14, 2023
Exercise

TIMESTAMPS:

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 05:37 - The Importance of Circulation

The 5 Pillars of Mindful Movement

Tudor Alexander
·
January 25, 2024
The Mirror & The Floor: Redefining Your Approach to Fitness

Tudor Alexander
·
January 25, 2024
Testing & Detox

TIMESTAMPS:

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 06:56 - Genetic Testing

  • 14:36 - Testing for Nutrients

  • 30:20 - Detox

Genetic Testing: Take Your Health to the Next Level

Tudor Alexander
·
October 1, 2023
13 Powerful Tests to Measure Your Aging

Tudor Alexander
·
February 1, 2024
Oral Health

TIMESTAMPS:

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 06:41 - The Importance of pH

  • 18:39 - Red Light Therapy

  • 26:37 - Other Strategies

Oral Care Basics: 11 Steps to a Healthy Smile

Tudor Alexander
·
September 29, 2023
Gut Health

TIMESTAMPS:

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 05:20 - Gut Supplements

How to Heal Your Gut: A Complete Guide

Tudor Alexander
·
November 4, 2023
Sleep

TIMESTAMPS:

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 06:22 - Important Principles

  • 21:38 - Sleep Apnea

Circadian Rhythm: How to Get Your Sleep & Life Back After Burnout

Tudor Alexander
·
January 31, 2024
The 7 Pillars of a Perfect Sleep Environment

Tudor Alexander
·
February 1, 2024
14 Nutrients You Need for Good Sleep

Tudor Alexander
·
October 30, 2023
21 Sleep Thieves Robbing You at Night

Tudor Alexander
·
November 14, 2023
How Much Sleep Do You Really Need?

Tudor Alexander
·
January 28, 2024
20 Sleep Resources: Gadgets, Therapies & Supplements

Tudor Alexander
·
October 5, 2023
10 Hormones and Neurotransmitters Vital for Good Sleep

Tudor Alexander
·
February 1, 2024
Thyroid & Adrenals

TIMESTAMPS:

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 05:36 - The Adrenals

  • 16:45 - The Thyroid & Iodine

  • 38:14 - Wrap-Up

How to Recover from Adrenal Fatigue: A Complete Guide

Tudor Alexander
·
November 25, 2023
How to Heal Your Thyroid: A Complete Guide

Tudor Alexander
·
December 12, 2023
How to Use Iodine for Optimal Health

Tudor Alexander
·
December 6, 2023
Aging

TIMESTAMPS:

  • 00:00 - Important Principles

  • 12:57 - The Ultimate Recovery Stack

  • 22:08 - Final Thoughts

A Simple Anti-Aging To-Do List

Tudor Alexander
·
October 25, 2023
