Healthy Like a Fox: Your Friendly Guide to Health in the End Times

God gave us a body to take care of and it is important to maintain that body with love and care. Especially because we are at the end of the genesis curse, there are many considerations these days to living a healthy life. It is also important from an eschatological perspective, because one day the world will ostracize those who do not obey its counterfeit system of worship — which means we must not be dependent on institutions or pharmaceutical drugs as much as possible.

In this free series I go over 20 years of experience in the realm of health and wellness and discuss important strategies on how to maintain what we’ve been given so that you can be as healthy as possible for what’s to come.

This information is extracted from my landmark health and wellness book, Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health.

Healthy Like a Fox (Official Music Video)

My Health Journey

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 - Introduction

12:39 - What's New?

23:30 - My Health Journey

Supplementation

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 - Introduction

20:51 - Important Principles

54:10 - Supplement Suggestions

Diet

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 - Introduction

03:07 - Important Principles

30:00 - How to Lose Fat

37:43 - The Importance of Blood Sugar

44:25 - Carnivore/Keto

1:01:51 - How Much Protein?

Exercise

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 - Introduction

05:37 - The Importance of Circulation

Testing & Detox

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 - Introduction

06:56 - Genetic Testing

14:36 - Testing for Nutrients

30:20 - Detox

Oral Health

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 - Introduction

06:41 - The Importance of pH

18:39 - Red Light Therapy

26:37 - Other Strategies

Gut Health

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 - Introduction

05:20 - Gut Supplements

Sleep

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 - Introduction

06:22 - Important Principles

21:38 - Sleep Apnea

Thyroid & Adrenals

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 - Introduction

05:36 - The Adrenals

16:45 - The Thyroid & Iodine

38:14 - Wrap-Up

Aging

TIMESTAMPS: