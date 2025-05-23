Healthy Like a Fox: Your Friendly Guide to Health in the End Times
Get healthy, healthy like a fox!
God gave us a body to take care of and it is important to maintain that body with love and care. Especially because we are at the end of the genesis curse, there are many considerations these days to living a healthy life. It is also important from an eschatological perspective, because one day the world will ostracize those who do not obey its counterfeit system of worship — which means we must not be dependent on institutions or pharmaceutical drugs as much as possible.
In this free series I go over 20 years of experience in the realm of health and wellness and discuss important strategies on how to maintain what we’ve been given so that you can be as healthy as possible for what’s to come.
This information is extracted from my landmark health and wellness book, Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health.
If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:
Healthy Like a Fox (Official Music Video)
My Health Journey
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 - Introduction
12:39 - What's New?
23:30 - My Health Journey
Supplementation
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 - Introduction
20:51 - Important Principles
54:10 - Supplement Suggestions
Diet
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 - Introduction
03:07 - Important Principles
30:00 - How to Lose Fat
37:43 - The Importance of Blood Sugar
44:25 - Carnivore/Keto
1:01:51 - How Much Protein?
Exercise
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 - Introduction
05:37 - The Importance of Circulation
Testing & Detox
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 - Introduction
06:56 - Genetic Testing
14:36 - Testing for Nutrients
30:20 - Detox
Oral Health
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 - Introduction
06:41 - The Importance of pH
18:39 - Red Light Therapy
26:37 - Other Strategies
Gut Health
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 - Introduction
05:20 - Gut Supplements
Sleep
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 - Introduction
06:22 - Important Principles
21:38 - Sleep Apnea
Thyroid & Adrenals
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 - Introduction
05:36 - The Adrenals
16:45 - The Thyroid & Iodine
38:14 - Wrap-Up
Aging
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 - Important Principles
12:57 - The Ultimate Recovery Stack
22:08 - Final Thoughts